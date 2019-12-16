Angola Denies Alleged Electric Power Sale to DRC

Luanda — Angola denies any possible sale of electricity to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the country's Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA) said on Sunday.

The Ministry, thus, denies a report that emerged from the country's news agency ANGOP, which earlier on Wednesday said the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, announced this intention in Nóqui Municipality, northern Zaire Province during the inauguration of a power plant in that neighbouring region with DRC.

The newly inaugurated power plant has the capacity to generate 10 megawatts of power and puts an end to more than 40 years of reliance on DRC's power supply for the inhabitants of that region, which cost Angola around 20,000 US dollars per month.

Nóqui village is located 155 kilometres away from Mbanza Kongo City (the province's chief town) and has an estimated population of 10,661 inhabitants scattered in three municipalities.

All municipalities of Zaire Province already receive electricity supply from the national network.

Angolan government's goal for 2018-2022 is to improve levels of access to electricity and drinking water and the living conditions of families in rural zones.