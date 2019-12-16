Angola: 1º De Agosto Retake Championship Lead

16 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated 3-0 Academica do Lobito on Sunday in the 13th round of Angola's top division football championship (Girabola2019/20) and, thus, retake the leadership of the competition.

Striker Ari Papel with a stunning performance scored a hat-trick and placed his team back on top of the competition with 33 points, ahead of Petro de Luanda with 32 and Academica do Lobito, third with 25 points.

Results of the 13th round:

FC Bravos do Maquis-Sporting de Cabinda, 1-0

1º de Maio de Benguela-Ferrovia do Huambo, 1-1

Santa Rita de Cássia-Sagrada Esperança,0-0

Recreativo da Caála-Desportivo da Huíla, 1-0

Cuando Cubango FC-Progresso do ambizanga, 3-0

Interclube-Wiliete de Benguela, 0-0

Petro de Luanda-Recreativo do Libolo, 3-0

1º de Agosto-Académica do Lobito, 3-0

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.