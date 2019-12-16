Angola: 1º De Agosto Retake Championship Lead

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated 3-0 Academica do Lobito on Sunday in the 13th round of Angola's top division football championship (Girabola2019/20) and, thus, retake the leadership of the competition.

Striker Ari Papel with a stunning performance scored a hat-trick and placed his team back on top of the competition with 33 points, ahead of Petro de Luanda with 32 and Academica do Lobito, third with 25 points.

Results of the 13th round:

FC Bravos do Maquis-Sporting de Cabinda, 1-0

1º de Maio de Benguela-Ferrovia do Huambo, 1-1

Santa Rita de Cássia-Sagrada Esperança,0-0

Recreativo da Caála-Desportivo da Huíla, 1-0

Cuando Cubango FC-Progresso do ambizanga, 3-0

Interclube-Wiliete de Benguela, 0-0

Petro de Luanda-Recreativo do Libolo, 3-0

1º de Agosto-Académica do Lobito, 3-0