Tanzania: Minister Directs Irrigation Commission to Cut Well-Drilling Fee By About 90pc

Mtwara — Agriculture minister Japhet Hasunga has directed the National Irrigation Commission to cut the cost of drilling a well by 87.5 percent as a way of promoting irrigation farming in Tanzania.

Mr Hasunga - who visited the Kitere irrigation scheme at the weekend - said the current price of Sh160 million per well is not in line with the government's industrialization drive - and, therefore, ordered it to be capped at Sh20 million.

"This does not reflect what the current government is doing. An irrigation well should not cost beyond Sh20 million," he said as he spoke to the residents.

At the Kitere scheme, Mr Hasunga ordered the commission to drill three wells at a total cost of Sh60 million.

"We want to reach a point where farmers are not necessarily depending on seasonal rains to farm. Irrigation is the best way to farm," he added.

Mr Hasunga also reminded his directive that every region and district with irrigation schemes to have their own irrigation officers.

"The government's strategy is to ensure we have more irrigation schemes which will improve agricultural production and the individual income of Tanzanian farmers," he said.

He told the irrigation commission to ensure that it increases the size of Tanzania's irrigated land from the current 461,000 hectares to at least five million hectares come 2025.

On the other hand, Mtwara District Commissioner Evod Mmanda congratulated the farmers for the irrigation scheme - but said the government must work hard to find reliable markets for the increased produce.

Kitere scheme has 920 hectare-potential for irrigation farming - but only 310ha were developed, according to the district's agriculture, irrigation and cooperatives officer ,Joseph Tesha.