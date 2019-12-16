Tanzania: Oil Prices Up After Trade Deal Announcement

16 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Houston — Oil prices increased for the week ending Dec. 13, with the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery up 1.47 percent and Brent crude oil for February delivery up 1.29 percent.

After China and the United States agreed on the text of a phase-one economic and trade agreement, WTI closed the week at $60.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude finished the week at $65.22 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange, both hitting three-month high.

Oil prices surged in September after drone attacks hit Saudi Arabia's key oil facilities and forced the country to cut its crude oil output by half.

On Sept. 16, WTI settled at $62.9 a barrel, while Brent crude closed at $69.02 a barrel.

WTI and Brent crude prices have increased 32.28 percent and 21.23 percent, respectively, so far this year, falling from their peak levels in April when the growth of WTI hit over 40 percent, and Brent crude over 30 percent.

China and the United States have agreed on the text of a phase-one economic and trade agreement based on the principle of equality and mutual respect, according to a statement issued by the Chinese side on Friday.

Oil prices have kept gaining momentum since the start of the year due to some geopolitical concerns and the OPEC's decision of production cut.

However, the momentum has slowed down, mainly because of the concerns over downturn in demand for crude oil.

Moreover, a rising dollar in the past months has dragged down the greenback-denominated crude futures as the Dollar Index has been keeping uptrend since mid-2018, although the dollar index finished the week ending Dec. 13 lower. In its year-end Short-Term Energy Outlook released last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that Brent spot prices will be lower on average in 2020 than in 2019 due to forecast of rising global oil inventories, particularly in the first half of next year.

EIA forecast Brent spot prices will average $61 per barrel in 2020, down from a 2019 average of $64 per barrel, while WTI prices will average $5.50 per barrel less than Brent prices in 2020. (Xinhua)

