Africa: Tanzania Tourists Board Director Named Among Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Tourists Board (TTB) managing director Ms Devota Mdachi has been recognised in the list of top 100 women CEOs in Africa for good performance by Reset Global People in partnership with Pulse and Avance Media.

In a statement released by Reset Global People states that the inaugural list of the top 100 women CEOs in Africa, a ranking which highlight and recognizes the accomplishments of women CEOs from across 24 countries in the the continent.

According to CEO of Reset Global People Kwame Opoku said the nomination of these distinguished women is in relation to their works and accomplishments as leaders of their team which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with SDGs Goal 5 and 10.

Detailing the criteria used in coming up with the list, Avance Media managing director Prince Akpah, mentioned that the list highlights profit, impact and sustainability and the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community as a whole.

With representation from 24 countries, the list features women who are noted to have broken the glass ceiling from across diverse sectors, making a name and case for women leaders on the continent.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, December 16, Ms Mdachi said, "I believe they have chosen me among top 100 due to the organisation that I am current leading due its fact that is very important to the Tanzanian economy,"

Also Read

Membe, Kinana and Makamba to be grilled by 12 top CCM bigwigs

Margaret Ikongo appointed Vodacom Tanzania interim chairperson

Unicef calls on Tanzania to invest in early childhood development

Rise of Tanzanian CEOs in the banking industry

"Tourism is a leading sector that brings in foreign currency and income to the country for example the 5th Swahili International Tourism Expo (S!TE) was able to attract a lot of people locally and abroad, with the advent of large tourist groups from Israel and China, there are efforts made by TTB in developing tourist conferences and events," she said

Ms Mdachi added that the number of tourists coming into the country has gone up and revenues have been on the rise.