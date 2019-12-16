Rwanda: Yankurije Wins Kigali Half Marathon

Marthe Yankurije has continued to be a force to reckon with after winning the inaugural Kigali Half Marathon in women's category on Sunday.

The APR runner and Rwanda international covered the 21.098km distance in one hour, 13 minutes and four seconds, two minutes ahead of Adeline Musabyeyezu who was the first runner-up.

The win for Yankurije follows a series of other impressive performances this year, including her second gold at the Bugesera 20km Race and finishing second at this year's Kigali International Peace Cup Marathon.

In men's category, Yves Nimubona - also featuring for APR - scooped the top award after running the half-marathon distance in one hour, three minutes and 28 seconds. Emmanuel Mutabazi (1:03:38) finished second, while Silogi Rubayiza (1:08:59) completed the podium.

Among the best performers, Rwanda Athletics Federation will select athletes who will represent the country at the 2020 World Half Marathon to be held in Poland.