Zimbabwe: Mary Chiwenga Remanded in Custody for Attempting to Kill VP Chiwenga

Photo: The Herald
VP Constantino Chiwenga's wife Mary Chiwenga.
16 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

Marry Chiwenga, the estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been remanded in custody to 30 December after she appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts facing charges for attempting to kill her ailing husband.

She was arrested last Saturday facing US$1 million fraud charges before she was slapped with attempted murder charges this morning.

The complainant in the matter is VP Chiwenga.

"On 22 June 2019, the complainant was airlifted to South Africa for emergency medical attention. However, upon arrival, the accused forced the complainant to stay at Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. On 23 June, accused kept on denying complainant access to medical treatment and the security team had to force their way to take the complainant to Netcare Hospital," the charge sheet reads.

Marry (nee Mubaiwa) is also accused of unlawfully removing a medical Intra Venous Giving Set and Central Catheter inserted on VP Chiwenga forcing him to bleed "profusely".

More details to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Is VP Chiwenga's Wife The New Grace Mugabe?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.