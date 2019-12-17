Nigeria: Senate to Pass Buhari's U.S.$30 Billion Loan Request - Lawan

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, gave the clearest indication yet that the Senate would pass a $29.96 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Lawan, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the Senate would approve the loan request but would ensure adequate oversight.

"We are going to be critical that every cent that is borrowed is tied to a project," Mr Lawan said in response to a question by a journalist.

A similar request by Mr Buhari to the 8th Senate led by Bukola Saraki was rejected.

While reacting to the 2016 rejection, Mr Lawan, who was then a senator, said the Senate was right then to have rejected the loan request.

"In 2016, there were no sufficient details," he said, adding that "the executive has learnt its lessons."

Mr Lawan said Mr Buhari had provided necessary details of what the loan would be used for in his new request.

"The letter conveying the loan request of the executive came with every possible details," he said.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.