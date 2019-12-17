Nigeria: We Have to Respect Rule of Law, Senate President Lawan Says

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called for total respect to the rule of law in Nigeria.

Mr Lawan spoke in Abuja Monday while responding to a question by a journalist who asked about the repeated violations of the rule of law by President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

"It (rule of law) is something that we all have to adhere to," Mr Lawan said.

He said part of respect for the rule of law was to ensure that those suspected of criminal activities are taken to court; but they should also be freed if they are not found guilty, he said.

"If someone is not guilty of an offence, such a person should not suffer any undue consequences," he added.

The Buhari administration has recently faced stringent criticisms from Nigerians and the international community over its disrespect for the rule of law.

The latest of such violations occurred when armed State Security Service (SSS) officials stormed an Abuja court to arrest an activist, Omoyele Sowore, who had been granted bail by a court.

Omoyele Sowore

The SSS action has been condemned by most Nigerians, rights groups and the international community.

Details later...

