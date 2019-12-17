Nigeria: ICPC Secures Interim Forfeiture Order On Housing Estate Traced to Civil Defence Official

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, ICPC, has secured an interim forfeiture order on two assets linked to a staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adenike Bintu, and her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd.

In a statement published on its website on Monday, the Commission said Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order.

It added that the forfeiture followed an ex-parte motion filed by the counsel to ICPC, John Okwor.

The properties include an estate of 60 buildings at Plot No. MF1296 (10.9ha), Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja, and property at Plot No. ED1295 (9.6ha) located at Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja.

In her charge case no: FCT/HC/CR/101/2013, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Ms Bintu, a deputy commandant, and her company are both standing trial for using her position to scam members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed housing estate while passing off the said estate project as a collaboration with her employer.

In the course of the trial, Ms Bintu jumped bail, and available information indicates that she is out of the country, the ICPC said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.