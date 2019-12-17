Nigeria: My Stance On Hate Speech Bill - Ahmed Lawan

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, said the hate speech bill currently before lawmakers would not be passed into law if a majority of Nigerians oppose it.

Mr Lawan, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said "the hate speech bill is not going to be passed without the desired public hearing."

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the bill, proposed by Aliyu Abdullahi, passed the Second Reading at the Senate and was assigned to a committee.

Part of the committee's work is to conduct a public hearing on the bill.

"If you feel the hate speech bill should not pass," Mr Lawan said, get people to attend the public hearing and make your case.

"The preponderance of opinion of Nigerians will determine the way the hate speech bill" will go, he added.

The bill has been criticised by many Nigerians who say it is meant to clamp down on free speech and silence critical voices.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.