Nigeria: Burna Boy, Naira Marley, Tiwa Savage Thrill Lagos Fans At Bafest

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Over the weekend, the likes of Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Naira Marley thrilled Lagos fun seekers to an evening of non-stop music at (Born in Africa Festival) BAFEST.

BAFEST, which is a fusion of music, art, film, and fashion, debuted in 2018 with the aim to showcase parts of the African culture to the world.

Other A-list artistes who ensured the crowd remained excited and engaged were, Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Joe boy, Becca, Mr. Real, 9ice, Ice Prince and Naira Marley.

Their electrifying performances were the major highpoint at the concert.

Powered by Access Bank and produced by a creative collective, Livespot360, the 2019 edition held at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.

The organisers noted in a statement that the show which birthed from a need to tell the truly African story in all its glory was a celebration of the dynamism of the true African spirit.

The festival was curated in two events-a creative park, and a marketplace, to enable fashion enthusiasts and art lovers engage with cutting edge styles and designers on display.

Speaking about BAFEST, Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, said it has become impossible to ignore African talents who are squashing popular beliefs.

He added that the bank is recognising talents and creatives who are making their mark globally across music, art, film, and fashion whilst making changes to the African narrative.

"These talents are challenging African stereotypes. Taking charge of the African narrative is one of the core reasons for our interest in Born in Africa Festival. We are fusing all of our activities in music, art, film, and fashion with an aim to draw the attention of the World to Africa's true culture and lifestyle," Mr. Okobi noted.

The show kicked off in the early hours of Sunday with some of the biggest names in the African fashion industry like Tokyo James, David Tlale, Weizdhurm Franklin, and Odio Mimonet, showcasing their best designs.

With their individual presentations, they revealed how they were shaping Africa's fashion's future using cuts, patterns, and designs while drawing inspiration from the African culture.

The Nigerian film industry was also adequately represented at the festival.

A number of short films, feature-length films and Accelerate Filmmaker project films were screened at the gathering.

Some of the films included short films like 'Black Monday' by Adetola Films, 'Blast' by Tosin Ibitoye, 'Last' by Olabisi Akinbinu, and 'Scars' by Miriam Dera.

