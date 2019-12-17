Nigeria: Northern Governors Condemn Execution of Aid Workers

16 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Northern Governors' Forum(NGF) has condemned the execution of aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East, describing the act as heinous and a crime against humanity.

The Forum, through its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, made the condemnation in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, on Monday in Jos.

Mr Lalong, while commiserating with the family and loved ones of the aid workers, said the execution by the terrorists would not go unpunished.

"As Northern Governors, we are determined to continue working with the Federal Government, security agencies, the citizens and all other stakeholders in overcoming this evil that is perpetrated by criminally minded persons," he said.

He urged aid workers and those offering services to IDPs and other indigents in the North-East and other areas not to be deterred by the evil perpetrated to undermine their sacrifices and the efforts to fight insurgency.

The aid workers were reportedly abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents near Damasak, Borno, in July, and had been in captivity in spite of all efforts to facilitate their release.

