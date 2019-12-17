Nigeria: Senate President Reacts to Alleged Hijacking of Job Slots By NASS

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, says that officials of the National Assembly do not tamper with job slots as being reported in some sections of the media.

Lawan also said the National Assembly was committed to keeping with the practice of Federal Character principles in employment and other matters.

Lawan made the statement while fielding questions at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

He said that members of the National Assembly were representing people and could not have "hijacked" any employment process in the country.

According to him, employment opportunity was for every qualified Nigerian to apply and that the recruitment process was done online.

Lawan also said there was no lopsidedness in the confirmation of nominees forwarded to the Senate by the executive, noting that every nomination and confirmation was based on adherence to principles of federal character.

He pledged the commitment of the Senate to continue to work with the executive and private sector in the creation of employment for Nigerians.

On if the senate wound pass the hate speech bill and the social media bill, that had passed first and second reading, Lawan said the bills would not be passed without going through public hearing.

He said the opinion and decisions of Nigerians would decide the fate of the bills and every other bills before the national assembly.

He said the National Assembly would not do what would be inimical to the interest of Nigerians.

Lawan said the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) bill passed by the Senate and the finance bill would help generate additional funds to implement the 2020 budget. (NAN)