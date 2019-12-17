Nigeria: NNPC's Refineries Record Losses for Nine Consecutive Months

17 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The three refineries belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded losses for nine consecutive months, the corporation said in its September financial results.

According to the report, the refineries lost N111.27 billion from January to September 2019, compared to a loss of N96.31 billion recorded in the same period in 2018.

They lost N8.362billion in January; N10.26 billion in February; N16.04 billion in March; N11.44 billion in April; N13.63 billion in May, and N17.42 billion in June.

The plants recorded a loss of N13.84 billion in July; N13.21billion in August and N7.07billion in September.

Kaduna refinery, which did not process any crude in eight months, lost N44.06 billion, according to the NNPC.

Warri Refinery lost N33.88billion as it did not process any crude oil in April, June, July, August and September.

Port Harcourt refinery lost N33.31bilion as it was idle in January, April, May and June, July, August and September.

"Similar to August 2019, no white product (petrol and kerosene) was produced in September 2019. The lack of production is due to ongoing rehabilitation works at the refineries," the corporation said.

It said the combined value of output by the three refineries (at import parity price) for September amounted to N1.03 billion.

"No associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production while operational expenses amounted to N11.24 billion.

"This resulted in current operating deficit of N10.20 billion and an adjusted deficit of N7.07billion by the refineries; after adjusting for prior overstated deficits by PHRC."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.