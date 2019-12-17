Nigeria: $22.7bn Loan - Buhari Has Provided Borrowing Details - Senate

16 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emma Ujah and Umoru Henry

President Buhari has provided details on the new borrowing request.

The President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at a media briefing, in Abuja, this afternoon.

His words, "The situations are not the same. In 2016 there were no details. I think the presidency has learnt its lesson.

"This time, the presidency brought the requests with every possible detail."

He promised that the senate would take a critical look at the request and "ensure that every cent borrowed is tied to a project, properly, prudently and economically applied"

