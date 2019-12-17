Zimbabwe: Chiwenga in Bid to Seize Marry's South Africa Properties

Photo: The Herald
VP Constantino Chiwenga's wife Mary Chiwenga.
17 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga is said to be in the process of attempting to seize an upmarket house in South Africa that his jailed wife is being accused of having fraudulently acquired.

Marry Mubaiwa appeared in court Monday facing charges of attempting to kill her husband, money laundering and externalisation. She stands accused of using the money to purchase two houses in South Africa.

Sometime in November 2018, Marry is reported to have come up with proforma invoice for the supply of event tents and chairs, where then sent to the CBZ Bank.

She is said to have caused CBZ Bank to transfer US$201 846.81 through Outgoing Telegraphic Transfer into Falcon Projects Suppliers South African FNB Bank account.

Instead, the funds were used for the purchase of event tents and purchase of Marry's personal Range Rover.

However, her lawyer Taona Nyamukara, during cross examination of Victor Masimba, an investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Monday hinted that VP Chiwenga was claiming ownership of the South African properties.

"What if I tell you that Vice President Chiwenga is claiming ownership of those South African properties you allege were bought illegally in the ongoing divorce proceedings?

"What if I tell you he is also claiming the marquees in question?," Nyamukara asked Masimba.

However, Masimba failed to answer the questions.

According to exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo, Chief Justice Luke Malaba last year authorised the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to hire for its functions a Marquee owned by Retired General Chiwenga for US$150 000 per day cancelling out a contract with Rooneys who charged US$13 000 per day for a similar Marquee.

The 38-year-old former beauty queen allegedly bought two houses in one of Pretoria's leafy suburbs and three top of the range vehicles using the funds in question.

The court heard Marry externalised over US$1 million to South Africa through CBZ and a closely knit network of friends and acquaintances under the guise of purchasing water meters and tents to be hired at private events.

She faces six counts of externalisation, five for money laundering and one case of attempted murder.

In court papers filed Monday by Chiwenga, Marry is accused of having removed life support tubes after the VP was admitted at Netcare Hospital in South Africa.

State Prosecutor Michael Reza also told the court that ZACC is investigating how Marry had misappropriated funds at Mushamukadzi, a women's rights and empowerment organisation that she she once headed.

