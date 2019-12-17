Kenyan Striker Undergoes Surgery in Europe

16 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Tusker striker Ismael Dunga has undergone reconstructive knee surgery in Albania and will be out of action until February.

His club, Albanian top-tier side FK Tirana announced the development on its official Facebook page.

"Ismael Dunga has successfully undergone knee surgery at Salus Hospital. After two days the striker will immediately start work on his recovery. Dunga is expected to be ready for the team at the beginning of February," the club posted.

The 26-year old striker joined Tirana mid this year after an impressive start to life in Albania where he netted 10 times for Luftetari before Tirana signed him. He has scored three league goals in eight appearances so far this season.

Tirana is the most successful in Albania, having won 56 recognized major domestic trophies.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.