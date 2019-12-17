Kenyan Striker Undergoes Surgery in Europe

Former Tusker striker Ismael Dunga has undergone reconstructive knee surgery in Albania and will be out of action until February.

His club, Albanian top-tier side FK Tirana announced the development on its official Facebook page.

"Ismael Dunga has successfully undergone knee surgery at Salus Hospital. After two days the striker will immediately start work on his recovery. Dunga is expected to be ready for the team at the beginning of February," the club posted.

The 26-year old striker joined Tirana mid this year after an impressive start to life in Albania where he netted 10 times for Luftetari before Tirana signed him. He has scored three league goals in eight appearances so far this season.

Tirana is the most successful in Albania, having won 56 recognized major domestic trophies.