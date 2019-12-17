Kenya: Burundi Poll Plan Alarming

17 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
editorial By Editorial

When Burundi last held a general election in 2015, it barely survived a fully fledged conflagration.

The bone of contention then was President Pierre Nkurunziza's creative, if not controversial, interpretation of the constitution to grant himself a third term that prompted an abortive coup.

Several people lost their lives in the ensuing crackdown. Others, including the Vice-President of the Constitutional Court, Mr Sylvere Nimpagaritse, fled into exile.

Bujumbura soiled relations with several countries that condemned the administration for bungling the election and treating opponents with brute force.

Indeed, life has never been the same again with the tiny country suffering isolation and the President restricting his travels abroad.

Burundi is preparing for another general election next year and ominous signs are all around.

EXTORTION

In a recent report by the lobby Human Rights Watch (HRW), the ruling CNDD-FDD party's youth league is said to force citizens to fund the elections.

HRW says members of Imbonerakure were extorting citizens for cash and food ranging from $5-500 (Sh500-50,000).

The government has denied the claim but its earlier pronouncement that it did not have enough funds to finance the election and that the citizens would contribute towards it lends credence to the HRW findings.

Notably, the Imbonerakure have been a thorn in the flesh of Burundians. They have beaten, tortured and executed suspected opponents and activists, according to the UN investigations.

President Nkurunziza has said he will not run again but it would be foolhardy to believe him.

Many African leaders have a knack for clinging on to power.

Nevertheless, he owes it to Burundians to create a peaceful campaign environment that would birth a free and fair election and spare the country another round of violence.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
Burundi
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.