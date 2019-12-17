Zimbabwe: President Promotes 51 Zdf Officers

17 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

Commander — in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), President Mnangagwa, has promoted three Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Group Captains to the rank of Air Commodore, 17 Wing Commanders to Group Captain and 31 Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Majors to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel.

The three Air Commodores are Nicolas Nyathi, Winnie Mandeya and Salisio Janure.

President Mnangagwa made the promotions under the Defence Act and they are with effect from December 5.

Speaking during the investiture of the Air Force officers, AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo challenged the officers to continue working hard.

"Your promotion today is a true reflection of the confidence that the ZDF has in your ability to perform at a higher level," he said.

"This is a reward for your hard work and steadfastness towards serving our country, Zimbabwe. This translates to more workload and greater responsibility.

"I solemnly urge you to take your leadership roles with dexterity and confidence as your subordinates will inevitably look up to you for guidance. Further, you are expected to be fair in judgment in order to retain the respect and trust of your subordinates. I urge you to reinforce the values of integrity, patriotism, professionalism and teamwork."

Conferring the ranks to the newly promoted Lieutenant-Colonels at Army Headquarters, Brigadier-General Milton Bvudzijena said promotion was earned by men and women of integrity.

"Promotions are the means through which the ZNA identifies men and women of integrity who are relevantly qualified and experienced to satisfy its efficiency needs and professional aspirations," he said.

Brig-Gen Bvudzijena called on the officers to continue supporting Government initiatives to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

"Our nation is undergoing a progressive socio-economic transformation which we are directly part of," he said.

"Let us all arise and employ our respective initiatives and innovativeness in the various posts that you have been assigned to, in complementing and supporting Government's developmental programmes."

