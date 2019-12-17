Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa in Fresh Attempted Murder Charge - Remanded in Custody

16 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Chiwenga was on Monday morning formally placed on remand on the charge of attempting to kill her husband, the Vice President.

Marry was remanded in custody to December 30 2019 for routine remand.The Harare regional court advised her to apply for bail at the High Court which has jurisdiction over such third schedule offences.

Marry appeared in court facing the additional charge of attempting to kill her husband. She was initially charged with externalization of US$1 million, fraudulently seeking to solemnise her marriage with neither the husband's knowledge nor consent and money laundering.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.