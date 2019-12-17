Zimbabwe: Sponsorship Ups Hopes for RANL 2020 Season

FOLLOWING the announcement of a huge sponsorship package for the Rainbow Amateur Netball League's 2020 season, stakeholders have high expectations for the coming year.

For a sport that has previously been largely social, with players competing out of passion, it has taken a new direction with Glow Petroleum investing in the discipline since last year.

Players and coaches believe it is a game-changer.

Correctional Queens' Edna Nyamhazha, who got the 2019 Players' Player of the Year award, said they have witnessed a positive change as netball players since the arrival of the Glow Petroleum-sponsored league.

"Netball has changed our lives and it seems as if this sponsorship has always been there but it's just two years now but we have seen a lot of positives," she said.

"Some of the people that were not employed now have jobs. When we play our matches the best player (of the match) gets something to take home.

"We received monetary rewards during the awards which is something we did not expect in the past.

"I am hoping to do better than what I did this year because I am grateful our sponsor has done so much for us. He has showed his commitment in empowering the girl child."

Tafadzwa Matura of Falcon Queens also shared her joy on the new sponsorship deal and on getting the Golden Hand award.

"I want to thank my coach and my teammates at Falcon Queens. Netball is a team sport," she said.

"There will be seven of us and they really supported me. I want to thank our sponsor for promoting us as women.

"This has made me feel empowered. I can hold my head high among my peers and I have realised the importance of netball because at the end of the year I get rewards for my efforts and I am content with what I got.

"With this sponsorship there will be stiff competition because we will all be aiming for the big prize. I am aiming high next year and I want to make the national team."

National team captain, Felistus Kwangwa, said for a sport that was previously on the periphery, in terms of attracting sponsors, such recognition is an achievement in itself.

"It's quite difficult to earn a living in this economic situation and here he comes, he pours out money to sponsor the girl child do what she loves the most, being paid to play, professionalising netball is quite a great achievement," Kwangwa said. Christopher Simeon, who led his side Correctional Queens to their second successive title in RANL, predicted a tight race in the forthcoming season.

Vice captain for Platinum Queens, Progress Moyo, welcomed the development.

"We are also happy with the sponsorship. It just boosts the morale of the girls," said Moyo.

"Now we don't just play as a social league. We get something out of it, you get motivated and it's also a way to provide for ourselves.

"It helps young women to avoid engaging in things that are not appropriate just to get money.

"Also it keeps us busy playing, we keep healthy, we stay fit and all. I think it's great for us," said Moyo. Top clubs in the country are now competing under the Rainbow League after they moved from the Super League run by the Zimbabwe Netball Association.