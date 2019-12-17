Zimbabwe: Zim Coaches for UK Partnership

TEAM Zimbabwe UK will soon engage ZIFA and the Sports Commission to come up with an exchange programme that will see Zimbabwean football coaches getting a two-week work placement at English clubs.

Speaking at the well-attended fourth edition of the CAPS United Legends UK Dinner & Dance Soccer Night in Wolverhampton, England, on Saturday night, Team Zimbabwe-UK chief executive, Marshal Gore, said it will be a two-way process.

Some Zimbabwean coaches in the Diaspora will also be going to Zimbabwe to support the national team. The dinner dance, which is now in its fourth year, is the brainchild of former CAPS United captain Joe "Kode" Mugabe.

Other members of the CAPS United Legends UK include Sam Huva, Frank Nyamukuta, Timmy and Leonard Chirozvani, Charles Chikeya, Artwell Mabhiza and Cannisius Tongesai.

"We have been sending players to Zimbabwe to play for Zimbabwe. Now we want coaches based in both countries to benefit as well," said Gore.

"We want to use our contacts here to develop football back home. We want a situation where a Zimbabwean Premiership football coach can be attached at a club like Nottingham Forest or West Brom Albion for, at least, two weeks.

"However, we have to work with the clubs because costs will have to be shared. I will soon be writing to ZIFA with regards to our proposal.

"We need visions that translate into something. CAPS United Legends UK saw that junior football is suffering in Zimbabwe and came up with an idea to help.

"Instead of mourning, they are doing something. They are now supplying football equipment. We have to use our privilege to be in this country and support people back home."

The organisation's chairman, Wellington Muringai, urged Zimbabwe football legends in the United Kingdom to continue supporting junior football back home.

"The initiative by CAPS United Legends is a very noble one. There is no reason why there shouldn't be a Memory Mucherahowa Under-18 Tournament in Mufakose where he grew up," he said.

Mugabe, who chairs CAPS United Legends UK, thanked the Zimbabwean community in the United Kingdom for their continued support. "I would like to thank all of you for your continued support. I can see many faces in the crowd such as Memory (Mucherahowa) who has been with us since day one.

Mugabe also saluted the sponsors who teamed up to make this event a success.

"This event would not be what it is without the support of our sponsors such as Linkpin, Leorose Home Improvers and Tann Law Solicitors," he said. Andrew Nyamayaro, who was representing Tann Law Solicitors, said he was thrilled by CAPS United Legends UK's initiative and hopes their marriage will last long.

The Dynamos Under-18 side together with Alois Bunjira's Albun Academy, Stanely Chirambadare's Survival Academy, Jimmy Malomo's La Sakubva in Mutare, Friendly Academy, Howard Primary School, Peter Nkomo's Goalkeepers Academy (Bulawayo) and Beitbridge's Dulibadzimu Primary School, will all get assistance from the legends.

Guests at Saturday night's event were treated to some lovely entertainment by veteran DJ Viv Maravanyika.