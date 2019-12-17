Namibia: Families Identify Slain Namibians in Lusaka

THE bodies of seven suspected criminals who were shot dead in the Zambian capital have been positively identified by their Namibian relatives.

The family members arrived in Lusaka this afternoon to identify and repatriate the bodies for burial in Namibia.

"This morning, they [family] went to the morgue, and some of the bodies were positively identified. The police told us that once the bodies are removed from the morgue for autopsy, they cannot be returned to the morgue," said group spokesperson, Oom Kamati.

He said they agreed that all families should identify their loved ones, but some are yet to arrive in Zambia.

"The bodies will only be signed out once all the families have done so, and the undertakers will be on standby to collect the bodies," said Kamati.

The names of the deceased persons are known to The Namibian, but cannot be released as they have not been officially made public by the relevant authorities.

The seven were shot dead by Lusaka police on 6 December after they allegedly received a tip-off from members of the public that suspected criminals were about to stage a robbery. It is unclear where or how they were planning the robbery.

The seven are believed to have received help from some locals, according to the media in Zambia.

Deputy director of information research in the Ministry of International Relations Marbeline Goagoses told The Namibian today that the Namibian High Commission in Zambia is engaging the bereaved families and details will be shared at a later stage.