Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the 2019 Doha Forum

press release

Doha 14-15 December 2019 - President Kagame joined His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as other Heads of States and invited dignitaries for this year's Doha Forum held in Doha, Qatar.

The Doha Forum was established in 2000 and has since served as a platform for global dialogue on critical global challenges. The Forum brings together a distinguished group of leaders, thinkers and policy makers to redefine a global governance that addresses key needs.

This year's theme "Reimagining Governance in a MultiPolarWorld" covered the idea that opportunities seem to lie in a worldwide transition from unipolarity to multipolarity.

President Kagame participated in the opening session as well as in a Spotlight Conversation with Ghida Fakhry of Al Jazeera during which he shared Rwanda's journey to transformation and emphasised on the importance of building strong partnership for any country to move forward.

"I have not been seeking to be anybody's darling. If anyone wants to make me their darling then that is their business. But I have been seeking partnership." President Kagame said.

As a leading thought platform, this year's Doha Forum discussed the following topics in an effort to establish a way forward:

1. Trends and technology

2. Trade and investment

3. Human capital and inequality

4. Security, cybergovernance, and defense

5. International organizations, civil society and non-state actors

6. Culture and identity.

