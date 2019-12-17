Rwanda: President Kagame Attends the 2019 Doha Forum

15 December 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Doha 14-15 December 2019 - President Kagame joined His Highness Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as other Heads of States and invited dignitaries for this year's Doha Forum held in Doha, Qatar.

The Doha Forum was established in 2000 and has since served as a platform for global dialogue on critical global challenges. The Forum brings together a distinguished group of leaders, thinkers and policy makers to redefine a global governance that addresses key needs.

This year's theme "Reimagining Governance in a MultiPolarWorld" covered the idea that opportunities seem to lie in a worldwide transition from unipolarity to multipolarity.

President Kagame participated in the opening session as well as in a Spotlight Conversation with Ghida Fakhry of Al Jazeera during which he shared Rwanda's journey to transformation and emphasised on the importance of building strong partnership for any country to move forward.

"I have not been seeking to be anybody's darling. If anyone wants to make me their darling then that is their business. But I have been seeking partnership." President Kagame said.

As a leading thought platform, this year's Doha Forum discussed the following topics in an effort to establish a way forward:

1. Trends and technology

2. Trade and investment

3. Human capital and inequality

4. Security, cybergovernance, and defense

5. International organizations, civil society and non-state actors

6. Culture and identity.

View and download photos here

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Wife Arrested
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.