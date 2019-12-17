Namibia: Warriors to Resume 2022 World Cup Excursion in January ... As Namibia Eyes History

12 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Windhoek — The Brave Warriors will learn about their opponents for the second round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in January, when the much anticipated draw is conducted.

World football governing body Fifa, yesterday announced that the draw for the group stage fixtures of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers will take place on 21 January at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw will see the 14 winners, which includes Namibia, of first round joining the 26 top-seeded African teams to form 10 groups of four (based on this month's Fifa world rankings). The 10 group winners will then advance to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia progressed to the second round of the World Cup qualifiers through a 4-1 aggregate win over Eritrea. The second round of Africa's qualifiers will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021.

The third round, which is scheduled for November 2021, will see the 10 group winners from round-two paired up for knockout matches, with the five remaining winners securing their places in Qatar 2022. The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.

