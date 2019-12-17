Nigeria: Otis Names 14 Players for D'Tigress' Final Olympics Qualifying Tourney

17 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

D'Tigress head coach, Otis Hughley has called up Captain Adaora Elonu, Evelyn Akhator and 12 others for the final phase of the 2020 Olympics Qualification Tournament scheduled for Belgrade on February 6 to 9, 2020.

Also in the team is Louisville University guard, Elizabeth Balogun who was not released by her school for the pre-OQT got another invitation alongside Nigeria-based Musa Murjanantu who emerged as the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Most Valuable Player after guiding Air Warriors of Abuja to their first ever league title.

Virtus Eirene of Italy small forward, Ifunanya Ibekwe, Promise Amukamara (Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD, Frace), Sarah Imovbioh (Basket Namur Capitale, Belgium) and Spain based Elo Edeferioka who plies her trade with CB Vigo have also earned a recall.

Others include point-guard, Upe Atosu currently studying and playing for Butler University in the United States of America.

Pallas Kunaiyi Akpannah may be on course to continue building her fledging national team career after debuting for Nigeria at the pre-qualifiers in Maputo, Mozambique in November while usual suspects Ezinne Kalu, and Aisha Balarabe have all been included in the 14 man list.

Nigeria is drawn alongside host- Serbia, World Champions- USA and Mozambique with two Olympics tickets on offer.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Olympics
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.