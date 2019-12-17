Nigeria: Otis Names 14 Players for D'Tigress' Final Olympics Qualifying Tourney

D'Tigress head coach, Otis Hughley has called up Captain Adaora Elonu, Evelyn Akhator and 12 others for the final phase of the 2020 Olympics Qualification Tournament scheduled for Belgrade on February 6 to 9, 2020.

Also in the team is Louisville University guard, Elizabeth Balogun who was not released by her school for the pre-OQT got another invitation alongside Nigeria-based Musa Murjanantu who emerged as the Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Most Valuable Player after guiding Air Warriors of Abuja to their first ever league title.

Virtus Eirene of Italy small forward, Ifunanya Ibekwe, Promise Amukamara (Charnay Basket Bourgogne SUD, Frace), Sarah Imovbioh (Basket Namur Capitale, Belgium) and Spain based Elo Edeferioka who plies her trade with CB Vigo have also earned a recall.

Others include point-guard, Upe Atosu currently studying and playing for Butler University in the United States of America.

Pallas Kunaiyi Akpannah may be on course to continue building her fledging national team career after debuting for Nigeria at the pre-qualifiers in Maputo, Mozambique in November while usual suspects Ezinne Kalu, and Aisha Balarabe have all been included in the 14 man list.

Nigeria is drawn alongside host- Serbia, World Champions- USA and Mozambique with two Olympics tickets on offer.