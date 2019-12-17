Sudan: Cease Fire Extended for Two Months

16 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The Sudanese government and the armed movements in Sudan signed a goodwill agreement to extend the Juba Declaration of Principles, which includes a cease fire, for two months.

The agreement, that ends on February 14, 2020, was signed by the chief negotiator of the government, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', and representatives of the rebel groups.

Tut Galwak, head of the South Sudanese mediation team, said that the extension would allow the negotiating parties to continue negotiations and reach an agreement on all outstanding issues.

The Juba Declaration of Principles was signed on September 11. It was aimed to build confidence and stop all hostilities. The negotiating parties agreed to reach a peace agreement no later than December 14. This proved impossible.

'Objective conditions'

Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed El Taayshi said that the extension of the Juba protocol was dictated by "objective conditions". He asserted that all parties want to move forward and achieve peace "within the six-month period designated to reach it".

Chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance El Hadi Idris stressed that all parties will do their utmost to reach peace during the coming two months. He claimed that the negotiations are proceeding at a good pace in all five tracks.

The peace talks between the government and the rebel groups will resume today. The scope of the negotiations has been reduced to discussing the positions for each track. Direct negotiations on Darfur will start today as well.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.