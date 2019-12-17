Malawi: Minister Phiri Tells Salima District Council to Manage Waste

17 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Malawi News Agency

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has advised Salima District Council to put in place waste management strategies.

Phiri (L) with Salima District Council officials at Kamuzu Road

The minister said this on Friday in Salima when he visited one of the district's dumping sites following a picture of garbage from Kamuzu Road which went viral on social media on Thursday afternoon.

He said waste management is one of the council's duties; hence, the need to come up with mechanisms that will reduce waste.

"As councils, they need to create a clean friendly environment for their people by collecting and disposing of waste in designated dumping sites so that we create an enabling business environment.

"It is worrisome to have places such as this filled with garbage," he said.

Phiri said failure to manage waste affects human activities and leads to poor sanitation that breeds diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea.

"The council should create a good waste management system such as increasing the number of collection facilities such as dust-bins as well as instil waste management behaviour in people through civic education," he said.

Salima District Council chairperson Esther Soko said the council will do everything possible to ensure that waste is dumped on designated sites.

"I am also not happy with this development. As a council, we have already started working towards cleaning such places and we will continue doing so until our town is clean," she said.

Soko also said the council will encourage people around Kamuzu Road and other places in the district to dump waste in designated sites.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.