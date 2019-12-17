Ghana: VP Bawumia Inspects Third Zipline Drone Distribution Centre

16 December 2019
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Sunday, 15th December, 2019, inspected ongoing works at the site for the third medical drone delivery service at Kukua near Walewale in the North East Region.

When completed in January 2020, the facility will host the largest warehouse under the drone programme and immediately serve 60 health facilities, with an expected scale up to 500 health facilities within a 100km radius in the five northern regions by the end of 2020.

Apart from the main operational facility which is 95% complete, work is also ongoing for the construction of a 22-bed housing project to house core staff nearby and ensure operational efficiency.

Like the two other facilities at Omenako near Suhum in the Eastern Region and Mampong in the Ashanti Region, the Kukua facility will be run by an all-Ghanaian crew of engineers, health care professionals and logistics personnel, and paid for by the private sector through their corporate social responsibility obligations with no cost to government. Support staff are recruited locally.

Work is also ongoing at the fourth Distribution Centre at Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region; it is expected to be operational before the end of 2020.

Vice President Bawumia expressed satisfaction at the pace of work, noting that it was another component of the overall effort by Government to make healthcare more accessible to Ghanaians.

"I see you are doing a great job here. This facility will make essential medical products like blood and serums more accessible to our brothers and sisters in remote areas, and make life better for us all. Our country is proud of you," he told the workers.

It would be recalled that Vice President Bawumia, on Wednesday, 24th April 2019 launched the first ever medical drone delivery service in Ghana, and the largest such drone delivery network in the world, at Omenako, near Suhum, in the Eastern Region.

The 'Fly-To-Save-A-Life Project', a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Zipline Technologies, will provide a rapid response to medical emergencies, especially in hard to reach areas, through the flying of unmanned drones to such facilities.

The revolutionary new service uses drones to make on-demand, emergency deliveries of 148 different vaccines, blood products, and life-saving medications selected by the Ministry of Health.

Together, all four distribution centers will make up to 600 on-demand delivery flights a day on behalf of the Government of Ghana. Each Zipline distribution center will have the capacity to make up to 500 flights per day.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.