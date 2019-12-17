Ghana: Octogenarian Wins Tarkwa President Cup

16 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Handicap golfer Charles Baiden became the cynosure of all eyes when he annexed the coveted trophy of this year's Tarkwa President Golf Cup.

The golfer, who was not given a dog's chance of collecting silverware following his age, beat off challenge from 45 golfers to cover himself with so much glory and lustre after the whole caboodle.

The veteran golfer, climaxing the golf calendar year for 2019 with a score of 67 net, told the Times Sports that active perseverance, steady patience and endurance was the trump-card for his stunning success over the weekend on the Tarkwa Golf Course.

He added that playing against young golfers, some of whom are his grand children and children, was an uphill task but he had to dig his heels in to ensure that he won the coveted trophy at stake.

Stephen Tawiah, who had touted his credentials as one of the finest golfers from the Tarkwa Golf Club, strove to his best but could only settle for second, bagging a score of 68 net. F Donkor Baah, a formidable golfer by all standards and also from the Tarkwa Golf Club, with a strong heritage of producing some of finest golfers dotted around the country, came third.

It was an afternoon, where golfers from the Tarkwa Golf Club hogged the headlines, with lady captain Francisca Ackah endearing herself to the hearts of all and sundry, coming first with 69 net. Matilda Kwakye scored 71 net to place second, while Paulina Acheampong, lady captain of the Damang Golf Club, came third with a score of 73 net in that perking order.

Mr Hans De Beer, president of the Tarkwa Golf Club, spoke about his expansion plans for golfers in the Tarkwa and Damang enclaves, indicating that soon the two golf clubs boast of some of the state-of-the-art facilities which would provide the catalyst for the up-and-coming golfers and also hone the skill of existing professional golfers to rise to the limit of their potentials.

He added that discipline was the hallmark of the sport, therefore, the Tarkwa and Damang Golf Clubs under his aegis, must keep in mind that the stakes are high and the standards on and off the course would always go up a notch,"so it is required that golfers cum caddies be found faithful and disciplined."

Hans De Beer, did not leave out the professionals as six pro golfers from Tarkwa, Damang and Obuasi competed for honours with Kojo Barnni scoring four under (-4) to win first cash prize of GH¢2000.

