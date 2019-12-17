Ghana: Veep Cuts Sod for Construction of 100 Km of Roads in Kumasi Metropolis

Kumasi — The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has cut sod for the construction and rehabilitation of 100 kilometers of roads within the Kumasi Municipalities.

The 55 million Euro project to be undertaken by the Contracta Construction Company, would cover the phase one of the project expected to begin in 2020 and completed by the end of year, would cover some parts of the Kumasi Metropolis and Municipalities.

Beneficiary areas are Suame with 12.4km, New Tafo with 8.97km, Manhyia with 8.97km, Bantama with 13. 22km and Kwadaso with 11.49km.

The rest of the areas are Subin which would cover 13.27km, Oforikrom with 10.62km, Nhyiaeso with 10.16km and Asokwa covering 11.25km.

According to the Dr Bawumia, the "money is available and there will not be a situation where the projects will start then there will be an issue of no money".

This, he said, "is because the money has been approved by cabinet and parliament.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Nsenie near Kentinkrono in the Oforikrom Municipality, Dr Bawumia promised that all the road projects that had been started would be completed as the government had released GH¢2.2 billion cedis for the payment of arrears owed to contractors.

He noted that the government was committed to improving on the development of the people and the country as a whole and that road infrastructure was a major part of a country's development.

The Vice President stated that the Ashanti Region would by the end of 2020 boast of 200km asphalt roads considering the number of road projects currently going on in the region, including the facelift of the 30km Obuasi road, the first and second phases of the Sino Hydro road projects which would add 100km of roads to Kumasi and Mampong roads.

When President Akufo-Addo said 2020 would be a year of roads, it was not a rhetorical statement, "He means business and we have given commencement certificate of GH¢ 6.6 billion to the Ministry of Roads and Highways."

"Roads are very important for the development of the economy and the country. Without good roads, there can be no development. That is why we are committed to these projects", he intoned.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah cautioned locals who would get the opportunity to work on projects against theft and other vices, stating that no one would be spared by the law if caught.

He assured that, government would keenly monitor the projects and would not tolerate any shoddy work so as to ensure value for money.

Mr Amoako-Attah hinted that from January 2020, the ministry would ensure that all road contracts would include maintenance cost where contractors would be made to bear all cost of maintenance of roads that were poorly constructed.

Chief of Amakom, Nana Adu Mensah Asare, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll, said it was too early to commend the government for the projects until they were completed by the end of the year 2020.