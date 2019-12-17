Liberia: How Pastors Abandon Brumskine

The Archdiocesan Bishop of the Bethel Cathedral of Hope, Dr. M. Wolo Belleh put it bluntly on Friday, 13 December in his discourse at the funeral rites for the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, former presidential candidate and ex-political leader of the opposition Liberty Party, when he asked, "where are the pastors?" in complete surprise over the conspicuous absence of religious and church leaders at the funeral of a man who supported churches and became a friend to pastors.

During the 2005 Presidential and General Elections a group of pastors prophesized that God had confirmed Cllr. Brumskine as the next President of Liberia, prophecy that never came to pass, making the men of God liars. Instead, Brumskine came third in the first round of the polls, which was the closest he ever came to the Presidency.

That singular recognition of the absence of pastors and churches at the official funeral of the man whose hand they had lifted as 'God-chosen' for the Land clearly exposes the fake prophecy and deceptive messages that some of our religious leaders preach to their congregation, primarily aimed at satisfying personal interest, using the name of God in vain.

It is so regrettable that the late Cllr. Brumskine could have been abandoned so soon by the 'men of God' even prior to his death. Few months ago, the Liberty Party issued statement on the deteriorating health of the political leader, asking the nation for prayers for God to restore his health, but he eventually succumbed to the almighty death in the United States.

There are many lessons to learn from the unfortunate scenario involving the late Cllr. Brumskine and the so-called 'men of God' who parade the political corridor of our nation, raining prophecies on politicians desperate for power, deceiving them that God has approved their candidacy in exchange for 'brown envelopes.'

They never get tired of declaring prophecies and are currently parading the corridor of this administration, telling President George Manneh Weah not to worry, because all is well, and Liberia will shine with gold and diamond in the streets.Today, Cllr. Brumskine is no more. He has departed with an unfulfilled dream despite the 'men of God' prophecy. Those pastors who gave the prophecy should now ask themselves whether they truly heard from God.

Besides, politicians bracing themselves for senatorial elections in 2020 should beware of con-artists moving about under the guise of bringing God's messages. They prey on people in desperate situations, seeking urgent attention from God.

They also deceive sick people, presenting themselves as spiritual healers when in fact, they are agents from the devil, seeking who to devour. Such individuals are heartless, as they would suck every penny out of a person that is already ill, leaving them naked and dry on their dying bed.

And so, pastors and churches that abandon Cllr. Brumskine on his sick bed and eventually his funeral, are nothing else, but wicked. They are not true children of God, as they parade themselves to be. Rather, they are money seekers, selling prophecy, handkerchief, oil and salt for fake miracle at the detriment of desperate solution seekers.