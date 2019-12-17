Liberia: Boryorma Lacks Clinic, School and Drinking Water

Bong — A NewDawn survey has discovered the lack of clinic, school, latrine facilities and safe drinking water in the entire Boryorma Clan in Sanoyea District, Bong County.Recently, the NewDawn's Bong County correspondent paid a visit to Boryorma Clan to inquire about the situation there.

The Clan Chief of the area Jerry Momah explained difficulties local residents of the clan are going through.During a tour of the clan, our correspondent in observed the absence of school or clinic in Boryorma. Residents use the nearby bushes to ease themselves because of the lack of latrine.

Our reporters also observed the inhabitants drinking from nearby streams due to the lack of hand pumps in the area.

Speaking with this paper during the tour, the local dwellers said the lack of these basic social needs has caused several of them to contract diseases.According to them, they do not have nearby health facility to treat them.

They narrated that the only health facility is in Totota, which is a distance away from Boryorma clan.They warned that if nothing is done by the government to address the situation, death toll might rise and the place might become uninhabited.

"Why will people be saying that the government is in our interest? This government is not in our interest including the very lawmakers we elected from here in Bong County. If it [were] so, then they [would] have come to our cry long ago," Prince Boimah, the Youth president of the area told our correspondent.

He said the only way they will be convinced that the government of President George Manneh Weah is for the poor is when officials of the government start to intervene in situations that are affecting the livelihood of the ordinary citizens.

For his part, the clan chief of Boryorma Jerry Momah said he has communicated with the representative of Sanoyea District, Mr. Joseph Papa Kolleh about the prevailing situation in the clan.

Mr. Momah said the clan, with over 65 towns, currently appears not to be part of Bong County at all because of the way the area has been allegedly marginalized by authorities of Bong when it comes to development.He wants the construction of a clinic, school, hand pump and latrine facilities in Boryorma clan.