Cameroon-Afreximbank Headquarters Agreement - Expanding Ties Commemorated

16 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A diner was offered to the President and Chairman of the Board of Afreximbank and other officials of the bank by the Prime Minister on behalf of the President of the Republic.

Following the signing of a headquarters agreement between Cameroon and Afreximbank which permits the financial institution to establish its head office for the Central Africa sub region in Cameroon, the Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute on December 13, 2019 offered a diner to the President and Chairman of the Board of the bank, Benedict Oramah and his team on behalf of the President of the Republic. During the Diner, the Chairman of the Board was decorated with the medal of Knight of the National Order of Valour. In attendance at the diner were members of government, the diplomatic corps and other administrative officials. In a toast by the Prime Minister, he expressed the gratitude of the government for officials of the bank to have chosen Cameroon as a host country for their regional headquarters and stated that no effort will be spared in ensuring a happy partnership for all parties. Joseph Dion Ngute said following the establishment of the legal framework for mutual benefits, he has no doubt the upcoming branch will respect the cannons of the respective countries. On his part, the President and Chairman of the Board, Benedict Oramah appreciated the hospitality accorded him and his team as they concluded necessary modalities for the establishment of the headquarters agreement. "We will contribute to the development aspirations of Cameroon and the Region. As we begin our process of coming closer to our clients, I look forward to your continuous collaboration of achieving our shared goals. We will work very hard with our resources to build the Africa we want and need," he stated. Afreximbank has as mission to promote the collective transformation of the African economy by offering support to African banks in member countries on trade related transactions. They equally provide financial cover to African importers and offers African banks the opportunity to expand their correspondent banking services.

