Cameroon: National Assembly - General Code of Regional and Local Authorities Under Scrutiny

Photo: Moki Edwin Kindzeka/VOA
Women protest in Bamenda, Cameroon, in response to a Sept. 3, 2018, attack on the local Presbyterian School of Science and Technology, where six students were abducted.
16 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities was tabled during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly on December 13, 2019.

The Ngoa-Ekelle National Assembly premises was exceptionally full and busy on Friday, December 13, 2019 as Members of the National Assembly who just finished the November 2019 ordinary session two days back, all converged to get the bill government was proposing. Members of government led by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute as well as other national and international dignitaries among whom was the President of the Constitutional Council, Clément Atangana were also anxiously present. Then came the news from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril in his opening statement. He started by recalling the provisions of Article 16 (3) of the Constitution, "The National Assembly shall meet in extraordinary session for not more than 15 (fifteen) days on a specific agenda and at the request of the President of the Republic or of one-third of its members." This heightened the curiosity and the news came, when he said the present extraordinary session concerns the "General Code of Regional and Local Authorities." Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril stressed the importance of the decentralisation process, the focus of the bill submitted for the scrutiny of the Members of the National Assembly. He called on the MPs to examine the bill with all seriousness and responsibility as it represents a turning point in the life of the nation. The MPs, he said, have to leave imprints for posterity that will forever remember that Members of Parliament of the ninth legislative period gave the last kicker for the acceleration of the decentralisation process in Cameroon. After the opening session, MPs did not leave. They waited because the Chairmen's Conference held some minutes later, decided on the admissibility of the bill after which it was tabled to the entire House in plenary. The Senior Vice President of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong who chaired this phase of the plenary sitting announced that the bill to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities will be examined by the Committee on Constitutional Laws and will be defended by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam. Following the schedule of business in the National Assembly, the Committee on Constitutional Laws will start scrutinising the bill today, Monday, December 16, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

More on This
Cameroon Separatists Kidnap Election Candidates
Universities to Track Atrocities in Anglophone Cameroon
Global Support for Cameroon Peace Efforts
Five Schools Reopen in Restive Cameroon Regions
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.