Gambia Premier League Round-Up

16 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Champions Brikama United yesterday picked their first points against league newcomers Elite United in Banjul.

Traveling over to the capital, gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi's charges got off their season on a stalemate affair against Buffer Zone Boys Tallinding United in a four-goal-thriller tie ending 2-2.

On Saturday, they needed to recover from that snag and the West Coast Region giants did just that beating Elite United 2-1.

Elsewhere and in what promised to be a thriller between Real de Banjul and Fortune FC, the tie didn't disappoint with the former going up into the hiatus a goal up despite attempts at a fight back by the Petroleum Boys.

And when Fortune began having some glimmer of hope, Real de Banjul stabbed home the eventual winner just after the All Whites' net-minder had parried away new signing Lamin Chatty and Bully Drammeh 's efforts.

Real and Brikama are now equal on points.

Tallinding had BK Milan biting the dust after subjecting them to a 1-0 loss

