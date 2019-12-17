Gambia: Four Jammeh Victims Leave Banjul for Turkey Today for Treatment

Four Gambian victims of human rights violations under the regime of ex-president Yahya Jammeh will today leave The Gambia for Turkey for treatment.

The Truth Commission (TRRC) as part of its reparations mandate gave the four air tickets on Friday at a presentation ceremony it organized at its headquarters, Kotu.

Three of the victims- Yusupha Mbaye, Oumie Jagne and Abdou Karim Jammeh- were among those who suffered gunshots by security officials during the 2000 students' peaceful demonstration.

The fourth victim, Nogoi Njie was among the people arrested and detained during the April 14, 2016 protest for electoral reforms led by late Ebrima Solo Sandeng in Jammeh's rigid regime.

The three 2000 students victims, Mbaye, Jagne and Karim Jammeh, have since the incident been enduring health complications.

The Truth Commission said the victims will be accompanied by three escorts and the free medical treatment is offered by the government of Turkey as part of the annual twenty five free medical treatments it grants The Gambia.

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Papa Njie of Unique Solutions donated three and two air tickets respectively while TRRC provided two tickets and US$31,500 allowances for the victims, which is about 1.5 million dalasis.

The victims' allowances will be paid from the $1 million (50 million dalasi) the government gave to the Commission in October 2019, according to its Executive Secretary Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow.

The Turkish Ambassador to The Gambia, Ismaila Sefa Yuceer, said each year, his country grants 25 free treatments to Gambians and promised his country's continuous support in that aspect. He said the victims have sacrificed and suffered a lot for their lives, health, and country.

He added: "We consider a support like this to be very sacred."

The chairperson of the Reparations Committee and Vice Chair of the Commission, Adelaide Sosseh, thanked GPA and Unique Solutions for their support while acknowledging the support given to victims by Gambians at home and abroad and encouraged others to support the victims.

Several other officials of the TRRC, including the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr. Lamin Sise attended the presentation.