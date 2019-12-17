Gambia: Ebrima Colley Marks Serie a Debut, Barrow Assists

16 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambian sensation Ebrima Colley yesterday had his long term wishes fulfilled after coming off the bench to mark his debut in the Italian Serie A.

The 19-year-old has been on the lips of most scouts following his breathtaking show in the youth league in which he finished as best player and top goal-getter.

His club Atalanta moved swiftly to secure his services on a longer contract , dampening in the process, whatever that is of interest in Roma and other top sides have who understandably have been making discreet enquiries about the player's availability for a transfer.

Gaffer Gasperini knows tying down Colley on an improved deal alone isn't enough guarantee and resolved to getting him some minutes with his A-teamers in the Serie A as he marked in his debut yesterday coming onto the pitch seven minutes time.

Atalanta were already up and leading 2-1 after a second-half goal assisted by Colley's compatriot Musa Barrow.

