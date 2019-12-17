Gambia: Ebrima Colley Marks Serie a Debut, Barrow Assists

Gambian sensation Ebrima Colley yesterday had his long term wishes fulfilled after coming off the bench to mark his debut in the Italian Serie A.

The 19-year-old has been on the lips of most scouts following his breathtaking show in the youth league in which he finished as best player and top goal-getter.

His club Atalanta moved swiftly to secure his services on a longer contract , dampening in the process, whatever that is of interest in Roma and other top sides have who understandably have been making discreet enquiries about the player's availability for a transfer.

Gaffer Gasperini knows tying down Colley on an improved deal alone isn't enough guarantee and resolved to getting him some minutes with his A-teamers in the Serie A as he marked in his debut yesterday coming onto the pitch seven minutes time.

Atalanta were already up and leading 2-1 after a second-half goal assisted by Colley's compatriot Musa Barrow.