Gambia's Coach - 'Sanneh Should Go to a Club That Believes in His Potentials'

16 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Amid reports of another possible loan exit for Bubacarr Sanneh, Gambia's coach has advised the defender stick with a club that trust his potentials.

Rendered peripheral at both parent club Anderlecht and Gotzepe -the Turkish Super Lig side he's loaned to - Bubacarr Sanneh is battling to sort out his future in the coming transfer window.

Bought for eight millions euros last August, the erstwhile Real de Banjul's career stalled wowing to poor playing time and injuries.

Danish side Brondby are believed to be interested in getting him on loan to help re-launch his career having seen possible chance of being recalled to Anderlecht grow thin despite the outfit's recent downward spiral.

And commenting on the centre-back's situation, Gambian coach Tom Saintfiet feels the stopper should be opt for a club that believes in what he has got to offer.

'Wherever Buba goes, he should be trusted and given a fair chance. He never got that fair chance under Kompany and previously Vanhaezebrouck. Anderlecht are conceding a lot of goals. Why can't they still use him after the New Year. He must go to a club that trust his potentials' Scorpions' manager Saintfiet suggests.

25-year-old Sanneh has a deal running at Anderlecht until June 2023.

