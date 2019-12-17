Eritrea: Seminar to Members of 33rd Round of National Service

16 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sawa — Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of Testing Center at the National Institute of Higher Education and Research conducted seminar to the members of the 33rd round of the national service that taking their grade 12 education at the Warsai Yikealo School in Sawa.

The seminar that was conducted on 14 December was focused on examination procedures, guidelines that students should follow during examination as well as procedures of allocation of students that scored passing marks at the national school leaving examination.

Indicating that the mock examination that are conducted at the school are meant to evalute the capacity of students, Dr Bisirat called on the students to take advantage of the educational opportunities that they are being provided.

Read the original article on Shabait.

