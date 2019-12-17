Eritrea: Cultural and Sports Week of Western Command Concludes

Barentu — The Cultural and Sports Week of the Western Command, Eritrean Defense Forces, that started in mid-September concluded on 15 December with enthusiasm.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, Brig. Gen. Tekle Kiflay, Commander of the Western Command, stating that the sports and cultural week that was underway for three months was unique in its organization, time span and range of competitions, underlined its significance in nurturing healthy and discipline society and called for its strengthened sustainability.

According to report, a number of teams representing 15 units participated at the sports week.

Prizes were handed to winner teams in the various competitions and certificate of recognition to those that contributed in the realization of the sports and cultural week.