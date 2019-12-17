Somalia: Three Wounded in Fighting Reported in Central Somalia

16 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Galmudug police clash with armed militias in Godinlabe village located between Dhusamareb and Adado districts in the central Galgadud region on Monday.

The fighting came after armed militias attacked a humanitarian aid distribution center in the area.

At least three people were injured in the clashes between the two sides, local sources have confirmed.

There has been no statement yet from the local administration about the fighting.

The situation was reported to be tense, with local residents reporting the battle could erupt at any time again due to the esclation.

