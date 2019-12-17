Somalia: Al-Shabaab Carries Out Two Attacks in Puntland

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for two separate attacks in Galkayo and Bossaso, both located in Somalia's northeastern Puntland.

The first attack in the northern part of Galkayo on Sunday night was used two grenade bombs targeted a police station, wounding two soldiers and one civilian, residents said.

Al-Shabaab also claimed responsibility for an assassination in Bossaso, the commercial capital of Puntland.

The militant group said its fighters killed Mohammed Ahmed working with a security firm.