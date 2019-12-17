Somalia: Al-Shabaab Carries Out Two Attacks in Puntland

16 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for two separate attacks in Galkayo and Bossaso, both located in Somalia's northeastern Puntland.

The first attack in the northern part of Galkayo on Sunday night was used two grenade bombs targeted a police station, wounding two soldiers and one civilian, residents said.

Al-Shabaab also claimed responsibility for an assassination in Bossaso, the commercial capital of Puntland.

The militant group said its fighters killed Mohammed Ahmed working with a security firm.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Ministers Who Survived Museveni's Axe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.