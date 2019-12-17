Uganda: African Quarterfinalist Businge Loses Olympic Trials

Nearly four months ago, flyweight boxer Champion Businge missed the medal opportunity when he lost to Kenya's Shaffi Bakari 4-1 at the African Games in Rabat.

He hoped to bounce back stronger to chase his Olympic dream. Now after losing the national preliminary trials to novice Geoffrey Ochan, by unanimous decision, Businge knows it's over.

"I tried my best but I was hungry, I hadn't eaten anything. It bothered me a lot," Businge told us immediately after the loss at Lugogo yesterday.

"It's bad my Olympic dream has ended but I need some time pondering my next move."

About 100 boxers entered the preliminary rounds of this elimination tournament from which 13 (five women) will be selected for the African Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal in February.

The pint-sized Businge, who outclassed Mozambique's 2012 Olympian Juliano Maquina 5-0 in Rabat, is not about to go professional and hinted on joining UPDF.

He has no kind words for his mother club Police. "I have many offers from other clubs. I shall consider them soon. We belong to Police but don't be surprised if our bosses don't even know we are at this tournament."

Such bouts that end in the favourite losing usually stir on controversy. But even one of Businge's seconders accepted defeat.

"He didn't perform to his best," Abdul Ssebunnya told us on phone, adding that since returning from Rabat, Businge has been training with University of Pain.

Businge's loss is such a blow to his number one fan, his father Cuban Businge, a former professional, with a gigantic passion for boxing.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Lwanga progressed in the same divison after outboxing Hussein Ntwatwa.