Uganda: African Quarterfinalist Businge Loses Olympic Trials

17 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Nearly four months ago, flyweight boxer Champion Businge missed the medal opportunity when he lost to Kenya's Shaffi Bakari 4-1 at the African Games in Rabat.

He hoped to bounce back stronger to chase his Olympic dream. Now after losing the national preliminary trials to novice Geoffrey Ochan, by unanimous decision, Businge knows it's over.

"I tried my best but I was hungry, I hadn't eaten anything. It bothered me a lot," Businge told us immediately after the loss at Lugogo yesterday.

"It's bad my Olympic dream has ended but I need some time pondering my next move."

About 100 boxers entered the preliminary rounds of this elimination tournament from which 13 (five women) will be selected for the African Olympic qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal in February.

The pint-sized Businge, who outclassed Mozambique's 2012 Olympian Juliano Maquina 5-0 in Rabat, is not about to go professional and hinted on joining UPDF.

He has no kind words for his mother club Police. "I have many offers from other clubs. I shall consider them soon. We belong to Police but don't be surprised if our bosses don't even know we are at this tournament."

Such bouts that end in the favourite losing usually stir on controversy. But even one of Businge's seconders accepted defeat.

"He didn't perform to his best," Abdul Ssebunnya told us on phone, adding that since returning from Rabat, Businge has been training with University of Pain.

Businge's loss is such a blow to his number one fan, his father Cuban Businge, a former professional, with a gigantic passion for boxing.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Lwanga progressed in the same divison after outboxing Hussein Ntwatwa.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Olympics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Why Nigeria Is Threatening To Ban Turkish Airlines
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.