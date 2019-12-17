Cameroon: Total CHAN 2020 - Mascot, Anthem Await CAF Approval

The mascot called "Tara" 237 and hymn song were presented in a ceremony in Yaounde on December 14, 2019.

It was a special evening at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on Saturday December 14, 2019. The Local Organising Committee of CHAN 2020 (COCHAN), unveiled the mascot and the official anthem of the competition that will be hosted in Cameroon from April 4 to 25, 2020. Cameroonians of all walks of life thronged the Warda Sports Complex to watch the unveiling ceremony. Speaking at the opening, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said Cameroon is a great football nation and the wish of all Cameroonians is to support the Intermediate Lions. He expressed the wish that the unveiling ceremony will be announcing an ideal idea and a promoter of good experience.

Last Saturday's ceremony was equally the unveiling of the best works of arts from a national artistic contest organised by the COCHAN from November 1 to 19, 2019. Prof. Abbe Jean Marie Bodo headed the anthem committee and Theodore Ondigui headed the mascot committee. The President of the Jury for the anthem committee, Professor Abbe Jean Marie Bodo, revealed that a good number of applications were received by the anthem and mascot committee and only the first three were finally shortlisted. For the mascot of the competition, over 50 applications were received before being reduced to eleven and finally three. As far as the anthem is concerned, 30 were received and three finally shortlisted after thorough examination.

The different works of arts were presented to the audience that awaited final verdict of the jury. A tentative mascot called "Tara" 237 and the hymn song were presented and adopted. The local Organising Committee will announce the final mascot and anthem for CHAN 2020 after validation by CAF in the days ahead. The six artists each went home with a cash prize of FCFA 1,200,000. Artistic performances by famous artists like the group X-Malaya, humourist Major Asse,choreographic presentations of the different cultural areas in Cameroon graced the event. The ceremony took place in the presence of members of government, the diplomatic corps, H.E. Roger Milla, authorities of the Centre Region, former footballers and other invitees.