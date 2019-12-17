Cameroon: National Security - Police Officers Honoured, Called to Be Vigilant

Ceremonies to hand over medals, diplomas and epaulets to national security officers took place nationwide last Friday, December 13, 2019.

On November 20, 2019, the President of the Republic, signed decrees promoting some police officers to higher ranks. In execution of the Presidential Decree, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, last Friday, December 13, 2019, organized ceremonies to honour and award some 4,745 police officers promoted to higher ranks nationwide. At the esplanade of the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde, Martin Mbarga Nguele presided at a combined ceremony to award honorary distinctions to deserving officers; epaulets to newly promoted police commissioners, senior police superintendents, and officers who received exceptional promotions, as well as diplomas and epaulets to cadet superintendents, assistant superintendants and inspectors of police who have completed training at the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde.

The Delegate General used the event to thank the President of the Republic for honouring police officers with medal awards during the 2019, May 20 celebration and also for exceptional promotion to the seven police officers, survivors of the explosion of an improvised explosive device placed in ambush by separatist fights on June 15, 2019 in the South West Region. The event coincided with the end of an educational course for some police officers at the National Advanced Police School in Yaounde for the year 2018-2019. The Delegate General told the happy recipients that they have been recognised for their hard work, honourable behaviour and, for some of them, their ability to make amends. "Your professionalism has been rewarded. Be worthy and proud of it!" Martin Mbarga Nguele told the laureates. He further told the medallists "you have reached new levels in your career with these promotions, which attest to your ability to assume new responsibilities, while at the same time committing you, more than in the past, to perform your duties with loyalty and fidelity to the Institutions of the Republic; you must act at all times and in all places with diligence and efficiency; in accordance with the rule of law and human rights", he underlined.

Noting that these attributes and honours to police officers are coming few days to the end-of-year festivities and some weeks before the legislative and municipal elections, coupled with the desire to generate unrest by some political parties, the Delegate General for National Security called for constant vigilance by the Defence and Security Forces. He called on the police corps to further strengthen collaboration with other Defence and Security Forces and populations, in order to effectively carry out their missions of respect and protection of Republican Institutions, with a view to preserving public order and social peace. The ceremony, which ended with the parade of troops under the Command of Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Mbiti Alinda, was attended by several government ministers and dignitaries.