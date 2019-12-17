Cameroon: Nkul-Nnam Masters Athletics - Tanda Thomas, Zebaze Helen Champions

The first edition of the half marathon race competition took place in Yaounde on Saturday December 14, 2019.

The premises of the Yaounde City Council were exceptionally busy on Saturday December 14, 2019. The event was the first edition of the half marathon race called Nkul-Nnam Masters Athletics "Open". Organised by the Cameroon Masters Athletics Federation, the competition brought together over 200 athletes from Cameroon and abroad. The competition had three races notably the 21km race for athletes between 35 and 39 years old, a 10km race for athletes from 50 years and above and a general race. The esplanade of the Yaounde City Council served as the departure and arrival points. It was an opportunity for inhabitants of Yaounde and elsewhere to watch for athletes display rich talents in athletics. The athletes competed in several categories according to their age groups. In the 80-84 years category Tanda Tita Thomas, 81, from the Centre Region finished the 10km race in 1h17'43" while in the women's race, Zebaze Helen, 65, from the Littoral Region was the first in 1h28'16". In the 40-44 years category Adeyoju Adebusuyi from Nigeria was the first. He was the lone foreigner in the competition. In the 50-54 years category, Nkambi Martina from the North West Region was the winner. In the 35-39 years category Taponfack Patrice from the South West Region was the fastest. Trophies and prizes were handed over to the winners as a sign of encouragement. The President of the Cameroon Masters Athletics Federation, Léonie Paulette Etong, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of the participants. She said the objective was to bring together all the veteran athletes from all the regions of the country to participate in the Masters competition. "In Cameroon the Masters Athletics is not known. So, it was necessary to organise a competition like this one to enable people know that Masters Athletics exists in Cameroon," she said. Leonie Etong explained that the particularity with the Masters Athletics is that it is special and prizes are given all categories as compared to athletics in which only the first three are rewarded.