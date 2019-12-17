South Africa: Going Off the Grid Is a Costly Business

17 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lia Snijman

Small businesses struggle to keep their doors open when Eskom sheds power, but high capital investment costs and uncertainty regarding the duration of load shedding make some smaller businesses reluctant to invest in alternative sources of energy.

The City of Cape Town has challenged Eskom "to take a step back and let municipalities purchase their own electricity". Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said green energy is the future and called for diversification of energy supply at a media event on 12 December where DA leaders visited small business owners in the city centre to hear what the impact of load shedding is on them.

Small businesses, meanwhile, are seeking ways to keep their doors open and have been investigating alternative sources of power.

Mark Becker, director of M Solar Power, a Cape Town solar energy provider, said there had been an increase in inquiries about solar panels after the most recent wave of load shedding, which was suspended on Saturday December 14.

Becker said half their customers want solar power for personal use and half for business use.

He explained that it would be difficult for a small business such as a coffee shop or a small restaurant to convert...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

