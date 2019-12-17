Sudan: New Khartoum North Gas Explosion - Several South Sudanese Refugees Injured

Khartoum Bahri — A massive fire broke out in a refugee camp for South Sudanese in Khartoum Bahri (North) on Saturday. More than 100 homes burned to the ground.

The fire, which was caused by an explosion of a gas pipeline, lasted more than one hour. Several camp residents sustained serious burns and some children went missing in the panic. The material damage is huge.

The Governor of Khartoum state, Ahmed Abdoun, visited the camp, located near El Takamol in Sharg En Nil locality, on Sunday. He told reporters after the visit that 150 families were affected.

He claimed he ordered that the injured would be treated in government and private hospitals, and said the affected will receive new shelters and food supplies.

Gas explosion

Two weeks ago, at least 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured in a gas explosion and subsequent fire that 'completely gutted' the Sila ceramics factory and impacted on surrounding buildings in Kober district in Khartoum Bahri (North).

The catastrophic chain explosion was sparked while a gas tanker lorry was transferring its load to underground storage facilities at the ceramics factory. It was so strong that it impacted neighbouring buildings, which increased the death toll.

